Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.19.

VRAY opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viewray by 39.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 557,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Viewray by 32.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Viewray by 207.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viewray by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 234,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

