VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for VICI Properties in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Macquarie started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

VICI opened at $23.75 on Friday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

