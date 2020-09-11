VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0001

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045685 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.79 or 0.05147450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052208 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

