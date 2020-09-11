Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Vector Group worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,335,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

