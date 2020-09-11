VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VBIV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBIV stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $744.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.