Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,941,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.57% of Godaddy worth $1,169,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Godaddy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Godaddy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Godaddy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,762,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,427. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

