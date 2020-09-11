Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 88,652 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,809,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.68% of ABIOMED worth $1,161,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 22.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 71.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ABIOMED by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

ABMD stock opened at $272.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average is $223.56.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.