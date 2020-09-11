Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 654,402 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,923,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 654,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of United Rentals worth $1,180,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $186.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

