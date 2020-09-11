Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,522,304 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,195,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,233,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,607 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.