Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,109,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of Qorvo worth $1,448,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $121.46 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

