Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.35 Billion Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,601,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 407,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,353,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after buying an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

NYSE:LYB opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

