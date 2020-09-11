Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.48% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,439,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828,846 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $20.63 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

