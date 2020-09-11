Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.64% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 409,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

