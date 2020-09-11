ValuEngine Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to “Buy”

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $226.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $89,250.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $794,555. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

