ValuEngine Downgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Hold

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.04. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $1.63. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

