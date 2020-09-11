Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ UROV opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $282.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37. Equities analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

