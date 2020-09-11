Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLED. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $165.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.21. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 92.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 109.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Universal Display by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

