United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

UIHC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $323.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Insurance by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.