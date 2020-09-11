UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBSFY. Societe Generale cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

