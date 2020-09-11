Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

TCX opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $723.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.04. Tucows has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,529,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tucows by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tucows by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Tucows by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

