Truist Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $115.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lifted by Truist from $60.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. UBS Group lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.75 on Friday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

