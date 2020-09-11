Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Tricida alerts:

TCDA stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. Tricida has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,859,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,800. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tricida by 405.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tricida by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tricida by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tricida by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tricida by 111.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,477 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.