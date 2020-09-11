Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.43.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $427.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.26. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $515.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.69, for a total transaction of $547,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,136.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,172 shares of company stock worth $4,833,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 139.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after buying an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 126.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after buying an additional 252,749 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $65,605,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 149.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after buying an additional 138,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

