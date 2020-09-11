Timothy L. Schmidt Sells 5,334 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PRU opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -108.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.