Timothy E. Stuart Sells 14,710 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RSG stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,738,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

