Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tiffany have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The news of LVMH calling off the acquisition deal hurt investor sentiment. Nonetheless, Tiffany has filed a lawsuit against the French conglomerate. Talking about Tiffany’s performance both top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year during second-quarter fiscal 2020. Impressively, the company swung back to profit, following a loss in the preceding quarter, owing to the sequential improvements in monthly worldwide net sales. While sales were down in the Americas, Japan and Europe, the metric rose in Mainland China. Tiffany remains focused on Mainland China, global e-commerce and new product innovation. Markedly, management expects mid-single-digit decline in sales but low single-digit growth in EPS during the fourth quarter.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TIF. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $86.39 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194,200 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 809,451 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

