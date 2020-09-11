Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $455.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.75.

Shares of TMO opened at $419.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $441.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

