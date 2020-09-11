TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

TFFP opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.