Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,756,000 after buying an additional 543,821 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Textron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,665,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 199,840 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Textron by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,653,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,776,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Textron by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after buying an additional 453,078 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

