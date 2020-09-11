Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEF. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, July 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Telefonica has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -381.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Telefonica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.