Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Major Shareholder Towerview Llc Acquires 5,332 Shares

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,528.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,745,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,128.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Towerview Llc purchased 19,668 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,254.92.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Towerview Llc purchased 5,649 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $78,295.14.

On Friday, June 26th, Towerview Llc purchased 4,351 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.82.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Towerview Llc bought 28,272 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $394,111.68.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 512.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,832 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 299.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 104,570 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,469 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 311,594 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

