Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSVNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Team17 Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $9.08 on Friday. Team17 Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.