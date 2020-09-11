Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Lifted to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSVNF. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Team17 Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team17 Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

