Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.91. Target posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of TGT opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

