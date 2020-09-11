Sumit Singh Sells 70,000 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,316,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,084.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,647,000.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $9,625,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sumit Singh sold 168,947 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $8,052,014.02.

On Monday, June 15th, Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $3,432,700.20.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $59.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.78 and a beta of -0.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

