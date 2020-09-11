Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,038,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 704,585 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

