STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Up 9.4%

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 106,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 75,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

SSKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

