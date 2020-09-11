STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Up 9%

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.38. 3,016,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,656,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.34.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 125,886 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
