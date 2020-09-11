STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Up 9%

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.38. 3,016,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,656,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 125,886 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

