STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STM. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.86 ($32.78).

Shares of STM opened at €25.20 ($29.65) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.05. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

