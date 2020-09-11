Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,584 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after buying an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,032 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of -210.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

