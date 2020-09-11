Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,968 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Shares of CP opened at $295.60 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $302.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

