Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,522 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $198.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,636,113. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

