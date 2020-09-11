Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,010 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $275.79 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.