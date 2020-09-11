Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,683 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,698,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,782,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,730,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $207.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $223.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

