Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,566 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 298.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

