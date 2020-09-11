Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,116 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 113.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Biogen by 433.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $266.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.46. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $219.70 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.