Stifel Financial Corp Sells 11,588 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 26.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 135.8% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Allstate by 35.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

NYSE:ALL opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.