Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 619,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

