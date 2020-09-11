Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100,027 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Hanesbrands worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,922 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.