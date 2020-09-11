Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,093 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,554,000 after purchasing an additional 410,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $52.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17.

